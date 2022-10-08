More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Minnehaha Creek dries up for second year
The normally-flowing Minnehaha Creek's water levels are severely down for the second year in a row.
Minneapolis
Loring Park's centenarian bur oaks are dying
Many old trees in Minneapolis parks are showing signs of stress after two summers of drought.
Local
Medcalf: Why I wanted to allow people to post comments on my column
The comments can lead to fruitful dialogue in real life.
Dayton, Minn., revives its French-Canadian past
Dayton's rich French-Canadian roots will be the focus of an upcoming presentation.
Minneapolis
Landmark Minnehaha Falls dries up for second year in a row
Managing the falls, which is part of Minnehaha Creek, has become more difficult as Minnesota experiences the effects of climate change.