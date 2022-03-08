Minneapolis teachers and educational support professionals plan to begin picketing outside of schools at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, marking the first Minneapolis teachers strike since 1970.

All classes will be canceled for the duration of the strike.

Union leaders announced the walkout Monday evening, saying they have been unable to reach an agreement with Minneapolis Public Schools.

St. Paul Public Schools will be in session Tuesday after the district reached a tentative agreement with the St. Paul Federation of Teachers late Monday. That agreement for a two-year contract includes higher wages, including for educational assistants, as well as class size caps, increased mental health supports and one-time payments for educators, the union said.

The Minneapolis union has pushed for a settlement on many of those same issues.

"Our members have put out a clear mandate — we need a liveable wage for [educational support professionals], we need more mental health supports, we need class size caps and we need competitive wages with other districts," said Greta Callahan, president of the teacher chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers at a news conference announcing the strike. "[District officials] have not moved significantly on any of those things. They are not even pretending to avoid a strike."

In a statement, Minneapolis Superintendent Ed Graff said, "While it is disappointing to hear this news, we know our organizations' mutual priorities are based on our deep commitment to the education of Minneapolis students. MPS will remain at the mediation table nonstop in an effort to reduce the length and impact of this strike."

Families should arrange child care, the district said, noting it can offer only a limited emergency child care program for students in pre-K through fifth grade.

Students can pick up meal bags with one breakfast and one lunch at their schools each day, and school-based clinics and mental health services will continue, the district said.