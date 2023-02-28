The city of Minneapolis is seeking applicants for its new Community Commission on Police Oversight, which replaces a previous city watchdog agency that had come under fire and went dormant last year.

The commission will have 15 members — 13 of them appointed by the City Council, one per ward, and two appointed by Mayor Jacob Frey. They will review investigations of alleged police misconduct and make recommendations to Police Chief Brian O'Hara on whether a complaint has merit. O'Hara will decide whether or not to issue discipline.

Commission meetings will be public, with city residents able to observe the proceedings and provide input. The first meeting is slated for late April.

In a news release, city officials said they are "seeking applicants that represent a cross-section of Minneapolis, including formerly incarcerated individuals, LGBTQ community members, Black, Indigenous and other people of color, as well as community members from every ward."

Applicants must be at least 18 and pass a background check. Current city employees or licensed police officers are not eligible. The deadline to apply is March 20, and terms are for one or two years.

The application form, which is online, says that applicants should have "a demonstrated commitment to equitable, non-discriminatory policing," and not have a record that might "undermine public trust" in their ability to oversee law enforcement "in an equitable and non-discriminatory manner."

The City Council voted 7-4 to create the new commission after a marathon meeting on Dec. 13.