Students, parents and staff at a Minneapolis elementary school are pulling together to support a devoted bus driver who was seriously wounded by gunfire while taking children home.

The shooting occurred about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of N. 37th and Girard avenues, where a bullet went through the front windshield of the bus serving Sheridan Dual Language Elementary School and hit the driver in the cheek, police said.

The man was taken to HCMC and is expected to survive. No one with the police, the School District or the transportation company he works for has released further information about his condition or identified him. Three children under 10 years old on the bus were not hurt and were taken home by police.

The shooting occurred two hours after 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr. was shot at the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue. Hill, a North High School quarterback, died Thursday.

In response to the two shootings, the School District released a statement that read, "For now, we recognize the deep impact this has on our students, staff and families. Our thoughts tonight are especially with the victims' families during this difficult time."

Including Thursday's shooting in north Minneapolis that left two men in a car dead, Minneapolis police statistics show that at least 56 people have been shot in the city this year. That's nearly double the number at this time in 2021.

As police continue to investigate the school bus shooting, pursue a motive and look for a suspect, the Sheridan community is expressing its concern and care for the driver in various ways.

Stina Kielsmeier-Cook said her daughter's fourth-grade class and the Spanish immersion school made get well cards and posters for the driver, some of them in English and Spanish. Also, a student march at the school is being planned, she said.

"This was our comunity and were gonna save our comunity so if your gonna fight were never gonna give up. Justice is not bad," read one student's message, accompanied by a drawing of a yellow school bus.

Kielsmeier-Cook, who also has a first-grader at Sheridan, added that "every grade and every teacher has been responding differently based on the age of the students involved, in terms of how they are talking about it. ... We're really lucky to be in this school community."

While neither of Kielsmeier-Cook's children ride the bus that was hit by gunfire, she said the wounded driver has made quite a positive impression in his two years serving the school at the corner of NE. University and Broadway avenues.

"We've had a bus driver shortage through the school system," she said, "and he's been consistent since the beginning of the school year, which is amazing."

Kielsmeier-Cook, is a member of the school's parent-teacher organization, learned from the the teacher assigned to this driver's bus that "he is really kind and good at his job" and is engaging with the kids in order to learn Spanish himself.

She said that the driver is not a native Spanish speaker, and since many students do not speak English, he would practice his Spanish with them, counting them, "uno, dos, tres" as they boarded the bus.

"He is just really good at his job," she said. "So that's just worth its weight in gold right now to have such a supportive member of your community. So the fact that he experienced this shooting is just devastating."

The Sheridan PTO is raising money to help the driver with expenses connected with the shooting.

"Our community will band together to show our support in the face of this sadness," the PTO posted on the fund-raising page.