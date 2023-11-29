The Minneapolis school board is set to interview its second superintendent finalist tonight, two days before the board will name its next leader.

The interview with Lisa Sayles-Adams — currently the superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools — is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Davis Center, 1250 W. Broadway. It is open to the public and will be live-streamed. Sayles-Adams will also take questions from the public at two meet-and-greet events on Wednesday: one from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Folwell Elementary, 3611 20th Av. S., and the other from 5-6 p.m. at the Davis Center.

Sayles-Adams will answer the same questions the board asked the other finalist, Sonia Stewart, in her public interview on Monday. Those questions include several about her leadership style, experience and priorities.

Sayles-Adams, 54, began her career in Minneapolis Public Schools in the late 1990s and served as a teacher and coordinator before becoming a principal of City Alternative High School.

She worked as a principal in schools in Georgia before returning to Minnesota, where she became a principal in St. Paul Public Schools before becoming an assistant superintendent in that district — a role she held for five years.

Sayles-Adams became an assistant superintendent in the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District and then, in 2020, took the helm at Eastern Carver County Schools, which serves about 9,600 students.

She was a finalist for superintendent of Osseo Area Schools earlier this year.

The school board will meet Friday to choose the final candidate, and a start date will be determined after the contract is negotiated and approved.

Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox has led the Minneapolis district since July 2022. She and school board Chair Sharon El-Amin said last week that they are pleased with the two finalists, calling them "very strong" and "outstanding" candidates.