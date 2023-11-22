Two finalists have been named for superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools.

They are Sonia Stewart, deputy superintendent of Hamilton (Tenn.) County Public Schools, and Dr. Lisa Sayles Adams, superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools in the Twin Cities.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend one of the meet-and-greet events the district has set for each finalist and to watch the interviews the MPS school board will conduct.

Stewart's interview with the board is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Sayles-Adams' is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 to make its final choice, with a start date to be set with the new superintendent, after contract negotiations and approval.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the members of the Search Task Force for your invaluable contributions to this process," said Sharon El-Amin, chair of the MPS board. "Your perspectives, expertise, and dedication to Minneapolis Public Schools have helped ensure we will have an excellent next leader."

An extensive national search conducted by BWP & Associates yielded 25 applicants from 16 states. The BWP consultants researched and interviewed the top applicants before recommending five highly qualified candidates to be interviewed by the Search Task Force.

At the meet-and-greet events, Interpreters will be available in Spanish, Somali, and Hmong.