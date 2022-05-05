Rochelle Cox, a Minneapolis Public Schools administrator, will be the district's interim superintendent if she wins the approval of the school board next week.

Cox, currently an associate superintendent, would be taking over as the district's leader when Superintendent Ed Graff departs this summer. The district on Thursday announced the plan to have the school board vote on her contract for the 2022-23 school year.

The district has also said that it will share plans about a search process for a permanent superintendent. School board Chair Kim Ellison has said the "community will be very involved" in that process.

"I am grateful to Ms. Cox for serving our district in this way as we work to identify a permanent superintendent," Ellison wrote in a statement Thursday. "We look forward to soon sharing more specifics about the superintendent search, which will include multiple engagement and feedback opportunities for students, staff, families, and community members."

The new leader will face a projected budget gap for next school year and enrollment declines that are proving steeper than district officials expected.

Cox has worked in the district since 1997, when she joined the early childhood special education department. She has also served as the executive director of special education and health services. In her current role as associate superintendent, Cox supports 19 elementary schools and their principals.

According to the district's website, the role of an associate superintendent is to "create the necessary conditions that result in dramatic and accelerated student achievement, closing the achievement gap and improving overall school performance."

Cox was not available for comment Thursday. The district plans to hold a news briefing after the board vote next week.

In a statement, leaders of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers said they supported the choice and encourage a "robust community process that allows for authentic engagement" during the search for a permanent superintendent.

"The Minneapolis Public Schools school board has made a good decision naming a known leader as interim superintendent for the coming year," wrote Greta Callahan, president of the union's teacher chapter. "The next year will be an opportunity for our Minneapolis Public Schools community to reflect on what we want in the next superintendent and work together to ensure we are well-positioned to hire someone who embodies our shared goals and values."

Graff announced in March that he would be leaving the district when his contract expires June 30, ending a six-year tenure. That news came just days after the district's 28,700 students returned to class following a three-week teachers strike.