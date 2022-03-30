Minneapolis Superintendent Ed Graff will leave the school district when his contract expires June 30, according to an email sent to school board members.

"For the past six years the Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Directors has given me the extraordinary opportunity to fulfill a life calling and make a difference in the lives of children," he wrote in the letter dated March 29, but delivered by email Wednesday. He noted it was a difficult decision to leave.

The news of the leadership change comes just days after the district's 28,700 student returned to class after a teachers strike that lasted nearly three weeks.

But some Minneapolis school board members, union leaders and people in the community have questioned Graff's leadership of the district for months.

The Minneapolis school board voted 5-4 in October to begin negotiating a contract extension with Graff. But that extension has not yet come back before the board for approval, and with Wednesday's email, he declined that contract extension.

That vote came after board members met in a closed meeting to evaluate Graff's leadership across standards of literacy, district finances, human resources and student supports. Board members determined that Graff's effectiveness on literacy was "developing" and he was an "effective" leader in two other areas, said board chair Kim Ellison. The board rated him "highly effective" in the student support category.

During his tenure, the district has undergone a massive, controversial redistricting plan that redrew attendance boundaries — sending thousands of students to new schools last fall — in an attempt to distribute resources more equitably.

The decision to move forward with that district redesign during the pandemic prompted an outcry from some parents.

In the letter the board, Graff reflected on his tenure, referencing the effects of the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd.

"The unforeseen challenges we have endured reinforced my belief that it is critically important for large urban districts not to chase the latest fads or drop initiatives after one or two years in search of a quick fix," he wrote. "To this end, we remained focused on the key levers previously identified to improve outcomes for all students."

Graff, who is originally from Bemidji, was hired to lead the district in 2016 after two unsuccessful superintendent searches.

Before coming to Minneapolis, he was the superintendent in Anchorage, Alaska. That's where he had spent most of his career in education, as a teacher, a principal and an administrator.

