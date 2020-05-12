The Minneapolis school board will meet virtually Tuesday night to vote on a major plan that would reshape the state’s third-largest school district for years to come.

The school board motion on the comprehensive plan proposed by Superintendent Ed Graff comes amid significant push back from parents and educators who say the district should delay the vote during a pandemic that has severely limited public engagement.

Graff’s proposal would redraw attendance boundaries and reduce and relocate magnet schools to the center of the city to address racial disparities, a nagging achievement gap and an anticipated budget deficit of nearly $20 million. The district’s current structure has led to yearly budget shortfalls, more segregated schools and worse outcomes for North Side students, leaders say.

“We don’t believe our students can afford to wait any longer. And we have to act now to set the conditions for their success,” Graff said recently.

This plan would shuffle nearly a sixth of all students to new schools and cut some of the district’s most popular programs. Ongoing operating costs for the restructuring would total about $11 million per year, and the district anticipates it would have to spend more than $560 million on capital projects over the next five years.

Most of the major changes would likely take effect in the 2021-2022 school year, if approved.

Countless parents and teachers have spoken out against the proposal. Most agree systemic change is needed, but many believe the district has shown little proof that this plan would narrow the achievement gap or make Minneapolis schools more financially sustainable.

Their calls for the school board to delay its vote have grown louder since the start of the pandemic, which has forced the board to shift all its meetings online and take public comment through voice mail and written testimony. A petition asking the district to delay the vote until the pandemic subsides has garnered nearly 3,300 signatures.

“Stop the vote. We will need to assess the impacts of this pandemic to MPS and we will need a whole new plan to figure out how to help our students and teachers moving forward,” parent Kelly Gray wrote in a public comment submitted to the board before the Tuesday night meeting. “We are in a new world now and while some of the components of this plan are still viable, there will be much more to consider.”