The Minneapolis school board on Monday approved an adjustment in its certified 2022 tax levy, reducing the increase from 7.43% to 4.3% for Minneapolis homeowners.

When the district certified the 7.43% tax increase in December, it was projecting a decline in enrollment of 700 students. The drop was far higher than that — 2,400 students — resulting in an $6.6 million difference in tax need, district officials said.

"We are revising the levy because it was predicated on on a number that was inflated by 1,700 students," said Ibrahima Diop, the district's chief finance officer. "So that will mean a decrease on the taxpayer's bill, at least as far as the school district is concerned."

While adjustments in levies are not unusual, they are typically smaller and generally addressed by averaging out changes over following years, said district spokeswoman Crystina Lugo-Beach.

The district consulted with the Minnesota Department of Education and Hennepin County officials about how to make the change, Diop said.