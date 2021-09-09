The Minneapolis school board will on Tuesday consider requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular COVID-19 testing beginning Oct. 15. The policy would also extend to contractors and volunteers who work directly with students.

St. Paul Public Schools' board unanimously approved a similar mandate earlier this month.

The Minneapolis teachers union has pushed for such a move for the last month.

"Our educators believe vaccines are the most effective and fastest way to create a safe learning environment for our students during the current pandemic," said Greta Callahan, the president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers. The union is currently in negotiations with the district and had proposed a vaccine mandate or frequent testing for educators who can't get the vaccine for medical or religious reasons, Callahan said.

Minneapolis school administration has recommended the board implement the policy. "This important step will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and better protect our staff, our families, and especially our students, many of whom cannot yet be vaccinated," said district spokeswoman Julie Schultz Brown. "We encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440