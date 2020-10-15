Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 68th homicide of the year.

The victim was shot Wednesday night in the 3500 block of 19th Avenue S.

Officers were called to the area about 9:30 p.m. on reports of gunshots, a police spokesman said. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground, and he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse, the spokesman said. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officers and investigators began interviewing people in the area. “Preliminary investigation reveals that, based on evidence at the scene, the victim and suspect(s) likely knew one another,” a police statement said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and release the man’s name.