Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help finding the suspected shooter charged with killing a man outside a White Castle fast food restaurant this month.

Lionell J. Hicks, 29, was charged Tuesday via arrest warrant with one count of intentional second-degree murder in the Aug. 15 killing of Tu'Quan L. Smith Sr.

Hicks has not been arrested. Police believe he lives in West St. Paul.

Minneapolis police issued a plea Thursday asking anyone with information about Hicks to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.

Minneapolis police said people sharing information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a financial reward, but did not specify terms or amounts.

Police asked anyone who sees Hicks to call 911.

According to the criminal complaint against Hicks: A car driven by one of Smith's friends was in the White Castle drive-through window in the 100 block of Lake Street W. The friend asked a Jeep behind them to back up so the friend and Smith, who was driving another car in the drive-through, could exit.

The Jeep's driver complied, but when Smith's car passed the Jeep, Smith exchanged words with a back seat passenger in the Jeep.

Police contend that the passenger, identified as Hicks, leaned out of the window and fired several shots at Smith's car about 1:57 a.m.

CHAO XIONG