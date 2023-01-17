A Minneapolis teenager has been found safe after having been missing for more than two weeks, her mother said Tuesday afternoon.

Stephanie Denham, 18, had not been seen since about 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, when she left her home in the 3400 block of N. Penn Avenue, according to police.

Venus Brown said she was notified midafternoon Tuesday that her daughter was safe and at YouthLink, a drop-in center for young people in downtown Minneapolis.