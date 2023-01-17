A Minneapolis teenager has been found safe after having been missing for more than two weeks, her mother said Tuesday afternoon.
Stephanie Denham, 18, had not been seen since about 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, when she left her home in the 3400 block of N. Penn Avenue, according to police.
Venus Brown said she was notified midafternoon Tuesday that her daughter was safe and at YouthLink, a drop-in center for young people in downtown Minneapolis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Family of slain North High football star requests criminal probe after walkout on day of shooting
The family's attorney accuses Principal Mauri Friestleben of negligence and creating unreasonable risk.
Minneapolis
18-year-old from Minneapolis is located safe after having been missing for 2-plus weeks
Mother said the teen was at a youth drop-in center in downtown Minneapolis.
Colleges
St. Thomas announces record gift for new sports arena
The $75 million donation comes at a time when the Catholic university is trying to build its reputation outside the Twin Cities and is relying, in part, on athletics to do that.
Minneapolis
Tell Minneapolis schools: What do you want to see in the next superintendent?
The district is holding listening sessions this week to gather community feedback.
Business
Talk of Sanford-Fairview mega-merger moves to Bemidji Tuesday night
Bemidji was chosen as one of several towns in greater Minnesota where South Dakota-based Sanford Health already operates medical facilities.