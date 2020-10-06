A Minneapolis police officer who shot and wounded a man during a confrontation after a car crash on the city’s South Side last week has been identified.

Officer Illya Kuznedtsov, who has been on the force for four months, has been placed on standard administrative leave, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced Monday.

Police responded to a single vehicle crash on the 2700 block of S. Bloomington Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers learned that the vehicle’s driver — later identified as 43-year-old Douglas David Peake of Minneapolis — left the scene with a gun. They spotted Peake and he fled on foot.

During the chase, Peake brandished a handgun, according to the BCA. Kuznedtsov then shot Peake, who had not fired his gun during the pursuit.

Peake continued to flee, at one point losing the officers. Police set up a perimeter and found him hiding under a parked vehicle a short time later.

Crime scene personnel found Peake’s gun inside a trailered boat parked by the vehicle he hid under.

Peake was treated at the hospital and released into BCA custody. He was charged Thursday with illegal possession of a handgun and is being held in the Hennepin County jail.

Body camera footage captured portions of the incident, according to the BCA, which is still investigating the shooting.

Twitter: @ryanfaircloth