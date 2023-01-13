Minneapolis police on Friday released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash before sunrise a day earlier.

David P. Norris, 39, was struck by a car about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cedar Avenue and E. Nokomis Parkway, according to a police report. He lived about 3 miles to the north of where he was hit, the report noted.

Norris worked as a librarian for St. Catherine University in St. Paul, a school spokeswoman said.

His body ended up in a snowbank, and emergency medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

Police have yet to provide an update since Thursday afternoon about the location of the driver or the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward upon an arrest and conviction.