Three years ago, the first wave of COVID-19 forced the Loppet Foundation to cancel a long-awaited World Cup ski race at Theodore Wirth Park. It was a crushing disappointment, but it wasn't the end of the trail.

The foundation went back to work, in the hopes of getting another shot to bring the world's best cross-country ski racers to Minneapolis. Wednesday, it confirmed a World Cup event will be held next year at Wirth Park. The Loppet Cup will include two days of racing Feb. 17 and 18, followed by a free community ski day Feb. 19.

The Loppet Foundation will co-host the event with Share Winter, a national organization that supports winter sports participation. The races will be free and open to the public.

The event will mark the return of World Cup cross-country ski racing to the United States after a 23-year absence.

"The Loppet is thrilled to bring the world to Wirth Park,'' said Claire Wilson, executive director of the Loppet Foundation. "[The races will] showcase on an international stage the work this organization is doing to expand access to the sport of cross-country skiing and the outdoors.

"We look forward to sharing our vision for a just and equitable winter sport environment with the world, while also cheering on our favorite athletes on the same trails where hundreds of Minnesotans have learned to love cross-country skiing.''

Three-time Olympian Jessie Diggins of Afton is among those who have lobbied for years to bring the World Cup back to America, and to her home state. With most World Cup races held in Europe, she usually leaves the U.S. in November and doesn't return until spring.

Next year, she will get to race consecutive weekends in North America. Before the World Cup tour comes to Wirth Park, it will hold two sprint races and two distance races Feb. 9-13 in Alberta, Canada.

"I'm excited to give ski fans from around the U.S. a chance to see the action up close for the first time in over 20 years,'' Diggins said in a statement. "I am so proud to represent Minnesota as one of the first American athletes to win Olympic gold in cross country, and now to bring the sport I love to the state I call home.''

In a news release, the Loppet Foundation said the 2024 event will build on the preparation done for the canceled men's and women's freestyle sprint races in 2020. About 20,000 spectators were expected to attend that event, which had an estimated budget of $2.5 million. It was called off only four days before the races were set to begin, as COVID was spreading around the world.