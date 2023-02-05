Three medals in three days. That's how Jessie Diggins' weekend wrapped up.

The cross-country skier from Afton earned bronze in the team relay at the FIS Cross Country World Cup on Sunday in Toblach, Italy. Diggins finished second in the 10k freestyle on Saturday and third in the freestyle sprint on Friday.

"We love relay days, we really do," said Diggins, who skied with Julia Kern, Hailey Swirbul and Rosie Brennan.

Norway took gold, 26.7 seconds ahead of Sweden. The Americans were two-tenths of a second behind the Swedes.

"I am so, so proud of all of our teams," Diggins said in a news release. "Everyone skied their heart out. It was a really challenging course, especially if you were skiing alone. It was just so much working. Overall, I was really proud of the team today because everyone just pushed the limits."

Whitecaps top Montreal

Sidney Morin and Liz Schepers each had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Whitecaps defeated the Force 4-1 in a Premier Hockey Federation game in Montreal.

The Force (6-8-1) opened the scoring at 3:31 of the first period. Jonna Albers scored the first of two power-play goals for the Whitecaps (9-4-2) nearly nine minutes later to tie it 1-1.

After a scoreless second period, Schepers scored the Whitecaps other power-play goal at 9:13 of the third.

Morin added to the lead at 18:23, then Brittyn Fleming capped the scoring at 19:40.

Amanda Leveille made 28 saves for the Whitecaps, while Tricia Deguire stopped 38 of 42 shots for the Force.

The teams meet again at noon Monday in a game that was postponed because of inclement weather Saturday.