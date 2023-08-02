Minneapolis will take a "permissive" approach to regulating its cannabis retail environment, and will avoid "unnecessary" restrictions or criminalization, the city announced Tuesday.

Aligning with the first day of legal cannabis in Minnesota, the city provided an outline Tuesday on how officials will set up its sale regulations and what has been done already.

"I've always said we need to have a system in place where recreational cannabis use is thoughtful, responsible, regulated, and legalized — and that's where we're now headed," Mayor Jacob Frey said in the city's news release.

Along with avoiding unnecessary restrictions, the city will "welcome and support a wide array of local small business and retail owners" in the cannabis market.

While cannabis is legal to use recreationally, no one has been licensed to sell it yet.

The city will aim to have cannabis sale regulations in place by January 2025, which lines up with the state's timeline for commercial sales and getting the new Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management up and running.

After the legislation legalizing marijuana passed in May, Frey set up a work group to formulate the city's approach. The group includes members of the mayor's and city attorney's offices, the Health and Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging departments and others.

Per the new legislation, Minneapolis will be required to oversee issuing retail registrations to state-licensed cannabis businesses and to conduct compliance checks.

The work group has been looking into how the city will handle these requirements, the release stated.

Frey said he will make sure that people most harmed by the war on drugs will be able to participate in the legal cannabis marketplace. The city will also place emphasis on social equity and criminal justice, especially for Black and brown people, the release said.

Cities and suburbs are still figuring out how they will handle cannabis regulations. Some are passing — or at least talking about — temporary moratoriums on marijuana businesses that will last until state regulations are more fleshed out and cities can craft their own rules.

Mankato passed a moratorium lasting up to one year in late May, City Manager Susan Arntz said.

"There are so many unknowns with what the state rules are going to end up becoming," she said.