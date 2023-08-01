RED LAKE, Minn. — Bruce Klajda drove from Bemidji to be among the first Minnesotans to buy recreational marijuana in Red Lake Tuesday, and he had big plans for the gummies he intended to buy: dice them up and put them in his cereal.

"I have severe osteoarthritis and nothing seems to be working," he said, so he's thrilled to be so close to the state's first recreational marijuana dispensary.

A line of more than a hundred people, many cheering and dancing, queued up outside Red Lake Nation's NativeCare more than an hour before it opened. It was a festive scene with food trucks, a jewelry peddler and the tribe's radio station broadcasting live, with fireworks lit to mark the first sale.

The northern Minnesota reservation opened the first recreational marijuana dispensary in the state Tuesday, the first legal day to have or grow the plant.

Red Lake Nation, a federally recognized sovereign nation covering 1,260 square miles, is unique among tribes in Minnesota in that it's owned and occupied entirely by its members. It decides who can visit the closed reservation and is governed by its own laws.

But the tribe and its citizens are happy to welcome others to town, said Jerry Loud, who oversees several programs for Red Lake.

"People have probably never come to Red Lake, and now they have a reason to and see what we have to offer," he said. "We are truly capitalizing on this, and doing it the right way."

NativeCare, a tribal-run medical marijuana provider, was established after the Red Lake Nation voted to create its own medical marijuana program in 2020.

NativeCare employees say they cultivate, process and package all of their products on the reservation with a team that has more than 30 years of cultivation experience. Strains for sale Tuesday included Pineapple Chunk and Hella Jelly, and the first products purchased included a strain called Nudder Budder. (For reference, the Ojibwe word for cannabis plant is zhigaagowashk.)

Frank Goodwin, an enrolled member of Red Lake, made the first purchase.

He called the day a "long time coming" and the dispensary a "huge step forward" for the tribe.

Minnesotans age 21 and older can buy up to 2 ounces of cannabis at Red Lake, but bring cash; no credit cards are accepted. An ATM isn't yet on site but several can be found in the area.

Minnesota's tribes have sovereignty over marijuana regulations on their land. The state's marijuana law sets out a process for the state government and tribes to negotiate compacts over taxation and jurisdiction issues, but the legislation protects "the sovereign right of Minnesota tribal governments to regulate the cannabis industry."

The White Earth Nation also voted to create its own medical marijuana program in 2020.

It adopted a recreational marijuana policy last week and intends to open its medical cannabis dispensary sometime this month.

Minnesota's first recreational dispensaries outside reservations may not open until early 2025 after the state creates the Office of Cannabis Management and sets up a licensing system.

For Blackduck resident Terry Boal Leinbach, 73, Tuesday was "a historic day."

A marijuana user since she was 18, she's waited a lifetime for its legalization.

"I'm tired of breaking the law," she said with a grin.

Staff writer Brooks Johnson contributed to this story.