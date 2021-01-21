Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday announced plans to run for re-election, following a tumultuous year in which the city grappled with the coronavirus pandemic, George Floyd's death,and riots that devastated some parts of the city.

"Over the last four years, we've confronted opportunity and hardship together," Frey said in a news release. "We've also faced unprecedented challenges and calls for necessary structural change. I look forward to continuing to serve Minneapolis as we move into a new era with a shared commitment to build a more vibrant and just city."

Frey, in his first term after serving on the City Council, found himself under scrutiny from around the world after Floyd's death. Questions about how to change the police department and public safety are likely to be front and center in this year's races, as the mayor's office and all 13 City Council seats come up in the November election.

The mayor quickly became a target for activists who want the police department to be abolished or drastically reduced following Floyd's death. One of his earliest announced challengers is Sheila Nezhad, who worked with Reclaim the Block as they encouraged city officials to make larger cuts to the police budget.

Noticeably absent from his list of any challengers are the city's sitting council members. A Star Tribune/MPR News/Kare 11 poll conducted in August found that voters gave Frey a higher approval rating than the council, but also said they trusted the City Council to make decisions about the police department more than Frey.

Council President Lisa Bender, whose supporters had once eyed her as a potential Frey challenger, has announced she's not running for re-election, and said late last year that she didn't have plans to run for office.

In the debates over policing, Frey has found allies in other activists who say they prefer a "both-and" approach that leaves police budgets largely intact while increasing funding for other violence prevention programs.

The mayor's handling of the fallout after Floyd's death is also likely to come up during the campaign.

Frey and Gov. Tim Walz criticized each other as they responded to critics who thought they were too slow to bring in the National Guard to help as the city burned in the riots that followed Floyd's death.

A full list of Frey's challengers will be available late this summer, after candidates are required to file paperwork to run for office.

