Mayor Frey, the City Council and defunding Minneapolis police
Aug. 16, 2020 — 12:00am
Minnesota Poll results: Mayor Frey, Minneapolis City Council and defunding the Minneapolis Police Department
Star Tribune
August 15, 2020 — 1:01pm
The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minneapolis registered voters between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12. That sample included interviews with 525 self-identified white registered voters and 146 African-American registered voters. An additional 354 interviews were conducted Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 with African-American registered voters in Minneapolis, for a total of 500 interviews. This is commonly referred to as an “oversample,” and allows for an apples-to-apples comparison of the responses of white voters and Black voters.
Findings from questions about attitudes about race and policing in Minneapolis are below. The margin of error for the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters is ± 3.5 percentage points. The margin of error for the sample of 500 African-American Minneapolis registered voters is no more than ± 4.5 percentage points. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted and a demographic breakdown of the respondents.
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey?
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
50%
27%
23%
Favorable
Unavorable
No opinion
TOTAL
50%
27%
23%
Male
47%
30%
23%
Female
52
24
24
White
49
30
21
Black
60
13
27
Other
43
28
29
18-34
40
28
32
35-49
49
28
23
50-64
57
24
19
65+
53
27
20
No college degree
48
27
25
College graduate
51
27
22
DFL/ Democrat
60
21
19
Republican
6
66
28
Independent/ other
42
25
33
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
60%
13%
27%
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
TOTAL
60%
13%
27%
Male
61%
16%
23%
Female
59
10
31
Under 50
55
17
28
50+
64
8
28
No college degree
60
13
27
College graduate
58
13
29
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the Minneapolis City Council?
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
43%
33%
24%
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
TOTAL
43%
33%
24%
Male
43%
35%
22%
Female
42
32
26
White
40
38
22
Black
50
26
24
Other
45
21
34
18-34
54
20
26
35-49
46
28
16
50-64
37
41
22
65+
32
48
20
No college degree
44
32
24
College graduate
41
34
25
DFL/ Democrat
53
24
23
Republican
10
67
23
Independent/ other
31
42
27
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
50%
26%
24%
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
TOTAL
50%
26%
24%
Male
54%
26%
20%
Female
47
27
26
Under 50
47
28
25
50+
54
25
21
No college degree
52
25
23
College graduate
45
30
25
Who do you trust more to make decisions about the future of the Minneapolis Police Department?
Mayor Frey
City Council
Not sure
33%
42%
25%
Mayor Frey
City Council
Not sure
TOTAL
33%
42%
25%
Male
36%
45%
19%
Female
30
40
30
White
32
43
25
Black
43
38
19
Other
25
45
30
18-34
18
66
16
35-49
24
49
27
50-64
52
29
19
65+
39
22
39
No college degree
33
41
26
College graduate
33
44
23
DFL/ Democrat
30
48
22
Republican
39
25
36
Independent/ other
38
36
26
Mayor Frey
City Council
Not sure
43%
38%
19%
Mayor Frey
City Council
Not sure
TOTAL
43%
38%
19%
Male
47%
36%
17%
Female
39
40
21
Under 50
37
45
18
50+
48
32
20
No college degree
45
37
18
College graduate
36
43
21
About the poll
The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Aug. 10 to Aug. 12 with 800 Minneapolis registered voters. That sample included interviews with 525 self-identified white registered voters and 146 African-American registered voters. An additional 354 interviews were conducted Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 with African-American registered voters in Minneapolis, for a total of 500 interviews. This is commonly referred to as an “oversample,” and allows for an apples-to-apples comparison of the responses of white voters and Black voters. This poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected by computer from a phone-matched Minneapolis voter registration list that included both land line and cellphone numbers. For the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters, 29% of the interviews were conducted via land line and 71% via cellphone. For the sample of 500 African-American registered voters, 26% of the interviews were conducted via land line and 74% via cellphone.
The margin of sampling error for the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of sampling error for the sample of 500 African-American Minneapolis registered voters is no more than ± 4.5 percentage points. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents of the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters is 62% Democrats, 10% Republicans and 28% independents or other. The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents of the sample of 500 African-American Minneapolis registered voters is 63% Democrats, less than 1% Republicans and 37% independents or other.
The demographic profile of this poll of registered voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
