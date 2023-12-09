A cashier was killed by a man who allegedly impaled him with a golf club Friday afternoon in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to reports of a stabbing inside the Oak Grove Grocery store. They found a 66-year-old behind the counter with a golf club through his torso, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at a Friday night press briefing.

First responders provided aid until the man was transported to HCMC, where he later died, O'Hara said.

Officers tracked the suspect to the apartment building across the street, where police say the 44-year-old man barricaded himself.

After a nearly 6-hours-long standoff, the man was arrested without incident, O'Hara said.

The man was an employee and cashier at the grocery store, according to witnesses at the scene who set up a memorial for him with candles. One woman was crying loudly as neighbors gathered at the memorial.