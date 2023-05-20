A Minneapolis man has been charged with shooting and killing a man from a rival gang at a party last month.

The defendant, Donta Brown, 29, faces two counts of second-degree murder, in connection with the killing of Quinntrail Young, 34, also of Minneapolis.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. April 9 to reports of a shooting at a house in the 1800 block of Russell Avenue North. Young was found with a gunshot wound to the head, and was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the criminal complaint released Friday.

A party with dozens to hundreds of people was taking place when the shooting happened, the charges say.

Prior to the incident, Young walked down the street to try and find a woman who allegedly stole money from the house. When he returned and tied his shoe, Brown walked out of the house with a group of other men and pulled a handgun, according to the charges.

Brown then shot Young twice in the head and neck, the charges say. Brown allegedly got into the car of someone who was near the shooting and drove off by himself.

The car owner later gave officers his shoes, which had blood on them, allegedly from Young after he was shot. Investigators found location data for Brown's phone showing he was at the scene of the shooting and that it was shut off as he was leaving.

Brown's attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Brown is a member of the Lows territory hybrid street gang "SUB," also known as Stick Up Boys, the complaint says. Young, meanwhile, was a known member of the Highs territory, specifically the "Young N' Thuggin" hybrid gang, which is a rival of Brown's, according to the charges.

After arrest, Brown said he wasn't at the scene of the crime. He is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail.