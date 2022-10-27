A Minneapolis man charged with participating in a violent carjacking spree that targeted rideshare drivers has pleaded guilty to charges that also include pulling a gun on an FBI agent who tried to arrest him.

Williams Charles Saffold, 20, pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in a violent 2021 spree across the Twin Cities that federal prosecutors made a focal point of a renewed push to prosecute violent crime.

Saffold was indicted earlier this year alongside three others in a conspiracy that involved luring Uber and Lyft drivers to locations they believed were dropoffs or pickups for passengers. They instead ambushed their victims at gunpoint.

According to Saffold's plea agreement, the conspirators stole cellphones, wallets and victims' vehicles. They forced their victims to unlock phone applications that were then used to transfer money from the victims' accounts over to the conspirators.

The spree spanned about 5 1⁄ 2 weeks between September 2021 through October 2021. During that time, Saffold and others would pistol whip their victims and threaten to kill them if they did not comply with their orders, according to court documents.

Saffold was first charged by indictment on April 26. As FBI agents sought to arrest him on a warrant on May 11 in Minneapolis, Saffold drew a pistol and pointed it at one agent before escaping on foot.

Saffold pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to use, carry, and brandish firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence and one count of assault on a federal officer. U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez has not yet scheduled a sentencing date for Saffold.

Saffold's indictment carries a maximum prison term of 20 years. Federal prosecutors believe Saffold's sentencing guideline range is between 12 1/2 and 15 1⁄ 2 years' imprisonment. Under his plea agreement, Saffold "reserves the right to argue" that his range should be between 8 and 10 years in prison.

Saffold will agree to pay restitution jointly and severally with co-defendants Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, Eric Harrell Knight and Javeyon Demario Tate. Safford's plea agreement tallied restitution to be at $11,520 in different amounts split between 10 victims in the case.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, when first announcing the charges in June, billed the indictment as "an important step forward" in his office's new strategy to partner with local authorities to address the rise of violent crime in the Twin Cities.

Luger pledged in May that all adult carjackers will be charged and prosecuted under federal laws, and everyone convicted will serve time in federal prison. Federal prosecutors also will devote more resources to indicting people caught possessing illegal guns or "straw purchasing" guns for black-market buyers, Luger said.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.