The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified victims of two separate homicides last week on Minneapolis' North Side.

Joseph Matthew Pixley, 40, of Minneapolis, was fatally stabbed early Friday inside a residence in the 2000 block of N. Queen Avenue. Police found him there after getting a 911 call just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Pixley was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he later died of a stab wound to the chest.

No arrests have been reported in Pixley's death. Hours earlier, police had responded to a call about a shooting inside a residence in the 400 block of N. 33rd Avenue. When they arrived around 10 p.m. Thursday, they found a man shot in the torso.

David Marlon Anre Spicer, 38, of Minneapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers recovered a gun from the scene and a suspect was arrested.

