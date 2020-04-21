A Minneapolis firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, marking one of the city’s first front-line responders to be diagnosed.

The firefighter, who has not been identified, called in with flu-like symptoms early last week, and is now recovering from the illness, said Minneapolis fire union president Mark Lakosky.

“He is OK now,” said Lakosky. “He said it was ugly — he said the symptoms were ugly.”

Minneapolis firefighters respond to thousands of medical calls per year. Lakosky said the firefighter likely contracted the virus on such a call. Though he’s feeling better, the firefighter has not yet returned to work.

Asst. Fire Chief Bryan Tyner confirmed a firefighter has been diagnosed. “After reviewing the timeline and tracing the firefighters contacts, [the Minnesota Department of Health] determined that there was no need for additional action to be taken in regard to possible exposures.”

Tyner said the department has been taking precautions to limit exposure to firefighters.

Last week, Minneapolis police announced that officers will wear protective masks after an officer tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this month, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order compelling the Minnesota Department of Health to share the location of COVID-19 infections with first responders.