Gov. Tim Walz on Friday afternoon issued an executive order compelling the Minnesota Department of Health to share the location of COVID-19 infections with first responders.

The state’s three largest professional law enforcement associations — the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association — wrote to Walz and health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on April 3 asking for the data.

“First responders keep Minnesotans and their communities safe and help ensure that critical services continue to be provided — and it is imperative to protect their health and safety,” Walz’s office said in a news release. “To this end, limited information — the addresses where a positive COVID-19 case has been identified and is still contagious — can be disclosed via [the Minnesota Department of Public Safety] to Public Safety Answering Point (911) dispatchers and first responders in a very limited fashion.”

Walz’s office said there would be “strict prohibitions” against sharing the information inappropriately.

The law enforcement coalition had argued that the information will allow first responders to take precautions at the addresses and ration limited protective gear such as face masks and gloves. The move would prevent the spread of the virus among first responders and the public, they said.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota opposed sharing the data, calling it an overreach.

“We are very pleased and relieved that the Governor has chosen to share this information with 911 dispatch centers across the state,” said Andy Skoogman, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. “With the extremely scarce supply of Personal Protective Equipment available, our first responders can now better prepare themselves for every call-for-service and use the protective equipment more wisely.”

Under Walz’s order, the Department of Health would share the information with the Department of Public Safety, which would distribute it to 911 dispatch centers.

Dispatchers would share information with first responders when a call is placed to one of the addresses. Police would otherwise not receive the data.

The ACLU of Minnesota has said sharing the information won’t prevent infection because the count of positive cases is underrepresented due to a shortage of tests.

“The demand by law enforcement associations … is a serious overreach and a major violation of our constitutional right to privacy,” ACLU-Minnesota legal director Teresa Nelson previously said. “Providing a list to law enforcement that contains a clear undercount of COVID-19 cases would create a false sense of security, likely leading to more cases of coronavirus among our first responders.”

Skoogman noted that first responders already have access to other data protected under Minnesota law as private data, and could manage the COVID-19 data securely.

“We are very aware of the privacy concerns and are extremely sensitive to them,” he said. “We’re also confident that public health leaders and public safety experts have developed a process that helps protect this information — nearly a dozen other states have done this since the COVID-19 crisis began. Minnesota can certainly do it, too.”

Walz’s announcement came after a Friday morning media call hosted by U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican representing Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, that featured several law enforcement leaders.

The speakers which included Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj and St. Paul fire Capt. Chris Parsons, president of the Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters union, spoke urgently of the need for the addresses and a shortage of protective gear.

“Our inventory is depleting…,” Krizaj said of protective gear designed to reduce infection.

“This is a very important issue,” Parsons said, noting that medical calls make up 80 percent of St. Paul firefighters’ daily workload. “…I fear for the rural areas especially.”

Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, said his organization received a donation of 2,000 N95 face masks Thursday from the Sportsman’s Guide store and was “shocked” by the number of departments that needed some masks.

“It’s so important to slow this burn rate for when the surge hits,” Virginia, Minn. Fire Chief Allen Lewis said of COVID-19 infection rates.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib