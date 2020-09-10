Minneapolis City Council members on Thursday will consider whether to move the Third Precinct to a warehouse just blocks away from the police station’s former location.

The city last month selected a warehouse at 2633 Minnehaha Avenue to temporarily relocate the precinct, whose building on Lake Street was besieged and burned by protesters in May after the killing of George Floyd. The City Council was set to vote on signing a lease with the owners of the building in late August but decided to pull back, with some council members saying they needed more time to gather public opinion.

The council’s public health and safety committee will discuss the lease Thursday afternoon.

In recent weeks, police officers based in the precinct have worked from the Minneapolis Convention Center and other locations. The cost to rebuild the Third Precinct was previously estimated at $10 million.

The 78,500-square-feet warehouse scouted by the city is about half a mile north from the former Third Precinct site. The city would sublease the building from Lothenbach Properties II, LLC and Imagine! Express, LLC for three years at $1.2 million a year.

The four officers charged in Floyd’s death, who have since been fired, worked in the Third Precinct. Last month, four Minnesota men were indicted by a federal grand jury with conspiring to set fire to the precinct during the civil unrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff writers Libor Jany and Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.