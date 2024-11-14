Minneapolis City Council creates new Labor Standards Board

When the resolution passed a committee last week, Frey said he has long supported “a labor standards board that is fair and balanced, but the City Council’s proposal is not.” The mayor’s office said he would support a board with a 50/50 split between employers and employees, a 50/50 split between mayoral and council appointments to the board, and a requirement that at least two-thirds of the board members support a recommended policy before it can advance to the City Council, rather than a simple majority. The resolution does not include those provisions.