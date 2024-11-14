The Minneapolis City Council voted 9-3 Thursday to create a new Labor Standards Board that would bring workers and employers together to debate regulations for industries to address pay, safety and equity issues.
Minneapolis City Council creates new Labor Standards Board
After a year of backlash, the council easily passed a resolution creating a Labor Standards Board Thursday. Now it goes to Mayor Jacob Frey.
Labor unions support the idea, and some council members say it would be a more democratic way of considering workplace standards. But the proposal has faced strong pushback from local and national industry groups who oppose creating another layer of government with workers having a say in regulations that impact businesses.
Over two years ago, Mayor Jacob Frey and a majority of council members said during a press conference they supported the idea. Last week, the board’s structure was laid out in a council committee. It was clear immediately after the vote whether Frey will support the plan approved by the council, but, based on Thursday’s vote, the council appears to have enough votes to override any veto.
The board would be made up of an equal number of business owners, employees and other community stakeholders who would create work groups for various industry sectors and recommend policies to the City Council.
Earlier this year, national organizations ran an ad blitz opposing the board, and have since been joined by a growing number of business groups, including the Minneapolis Restaurant Coalition, Hospitality Minnesota, the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, the Downtown Council and Minnesota Retailers Association. Small restaurateurs of color joined the chorus, saying they can’t take any more regulations after the city adopted $15 minimum wage and sick time ordinances.
Council Member Michael Rainville has said such a board would make “city government become a union organizer,” and lead to more empty storefronts.
Council members had promised to pass the Labor Standards Board by the end of the year, but some tried send the resolution back to committee on Thursday, but the motion failed 6-6. Council Member Jamal Osman tried to amend the resolution to raise the voting threshold for recommended policies to pass the board to two-thirds rather than a simple majority. That motion failed 5-7.
The heated debate over amendments led to a debate over whether Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw and Frey supported the board at a press conference in June 2022. At one point during debate, Vetaw accused Council President Elliott Payne of speaking down to the Black women on the council and treating them like “second-class citizens” compared to his “friends” on the council.
“I am growing tired of how you allow Black women to be treated on this council,” she said.
Payne said he allows Vetaw to talk more in an attempt to be “extra sensitive” to the concerns she’s raised with him.
“Do something about it. Be better,” Vetaw replied. “I’m sick of it.”
When the resolution passed a committee last week, Frey said he has long supported “a labor standards board that is fair and balanced, but the City Council’s proposal is not.” The mayor’s office said he would support a board with a 50/50 split between employers and employees, a 50/50 split between mayoral and council appointments to the board, and a requirement that at least two-thirds of the board members support a recommended policy before it can advance to the City Council, rather than a simple majority. The resolution does not include those provisions.
The resolution was supported by council members Jeremiah Ellison, Emily Koski, Andrea Jenkins, Aurin Chowdhury, Katie Cashman, Jamal Osman, Aisha Chughtai, Jason Chavez and Elliott Payne. It was opposed by Linea Palmisano, Michael Rainville and LaTrisha Vetaw. Council Member Robin Wonsley was absent.
