A divided Minneapolis City Council on Thursday agreed to appoint Heather Johnston to serve as the next city coordinator, despite concerns from some current and former staffers who said she should have done more to combat a racist culture within the department.

The confirmation process for Johnston, who has been serving as interim coordinator since August, was unlike any other in recent memory, multiple elected officials said. In the weeks leading up to Johnston's confirmation, dozens of current and former city employees signed an open letter raising concerns about a "toxic, racist, and unsafe workplace conditions" within the office.

Council President Andrea Jenkins said during Thursday morning's council meeting that she knew many of the employees who signed onto the letter and considered many of them friends.

"We lost many of our staff, many who have signed on to this letter, many who have been challenged by the oppressive nature of white supremacy that permeates our entire culture that's present in every institution that we all exist in," Jenkins said. But, she added: "I can't in good conscious place that reality on one person who has had this role for seven months."

Other council members saw it differently.

Council Member Aisha Chughtai read off the names of people she knew had signed the letter — people who helped protect portions of the city as it burned in the days after George Floyd's murder, or who joined an internship program for people who want to work in the public sector.

"I don't believe that anyone is saying that one person who works here is responsible for systemic racism in this country, in this city, in this specific institution," Chughtai said. "But every single action we take, every single vote that we take, because that's the narrowest scope of what we do here...is a choice for us to either uphold or reject white supremacy in this institution."

The city coordinator is one of the highest-ranking, non-elected employees in city government, serving as an advisor to the mayor and council members and overseeing a department that has become home to a wide array of projects. About 40 people work in the coordinator's office, but hundreds of employees work in additional divisions that also report to the coordinator, such as communications, emergency management, human resources and finance.

Frey announced last summer that he was selecting Johnston to serve as interim coordinator, noting her prior experiences working for Minneapolis, the state and other local government agencies. He also said the city would "undertake a competitive search for a permanent replacement in the weeks and months ahead."

The mayor announced last month that he was nominating Johnston to serve a longer term running through 2025. Shortly afterward, a group of current and former city employees released a public letter outlining concerns within the department and Johnston's response to them. They said, among other things, that the city hadn't provided enough support to Black employees after police killings and other traumatic events, hadn't provided enough opportunities for them to work remotely to avoid exposure to the coronavirus and microaggressions from colleagues and the public, and felt dismissed when raising concerns about government operations.

Throughout a series of public meetings, Johnston's supporters described her as someone with immense budgeting experience who didn't shy away from difficult conversations and who helped to re-staff the city's depleted division of Race & Equity. Frey said some of the policies the group took issue with, such as the city's return-to-the-office rules, stemmed from him and not Johnston.

Johnston's critics said they felt she had been slow to respond to their concerns, and that they had forwarded complaints to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. A spokesman for the department said he can't confirm or deny the existence of an open case or to share information regarding a case until it is closed.

They also questioned why Frey hadn't conducted a full, national search for a successor as he had promised.

The mayor, in Thursday morning's council meeting, said his approach had shifted when voters approved a measure that changed the structure of city government; he's now pitching a plan to have a chief administrative officer, a role he initially envisioned Johnston taking, rather than a city coordinator.

"To have a national search for a position that will perhaps only be around for a matter of months, did not make a lot of sense," Frey said. "And so rather the search itself will be for the full time and permanent position of the commissioner or director."

The mayor said in Thursday's council meeting that he would encourage Johnston — and others — to apply for the new role.

Council Member Robin Wonsley asked: "Why should we expect that you would carry that out for the chief administrative officer position?" The mayor, saying he doubted Wonsley would "subject herself to a series of cross examination questions, which I would be happy to provide," suggested that council continue on with its meeting.

Johnston did not speak during Thursday's council meeting. In a public hearing last month, she said: "The city is facing many challenging issues. We do live in a racist society. Racism does permeate all of our systems...I do want to continue working to change systems and develop a culture that is inclusive, innovative, anti-racist and equitable for all of our employees."

Thursday's meeting was one of the most emotional in recent memory. Some people in the audience and some council members wiped tears from their eyes.

Council Member Jason Chavez said he was "asking my colleagues to not allow the people of color on this body, on this council, to be the only ones to vote 'no' today."

In response, Jenkins said, "I really kind of wanted to leave this out, but I had several city staff of color tell me that they need this position to happen."

Someone in the audience shouted that she was being "brainwashed."

Jenkins continued, adding that "everybody has a right to their own beliefs."

"I am a person of color. I am a Black woman, a Black trans woman, and I will be voting in the affirmative" adding that she didn't think she could "pin a city, a society where my right to have my own opinion is diminished by other people" on one person.

The council voted 8 to 5 to confirm Johnston's nomination. Council Members Lisa Goodman, Andrew Johnson, Jamal Osman, Emily Koski, LaTrisha Vetaw, Michael Rainville, Vice President Linea Palmisano and President Andrea Jenkins voted in favor of her selection. Council Members Chughtai, Wonsley, Chavez, Elliott Payne, and Jeremiah Ellison voted against it.

Following the council's vote, Kelly Muellman, a sustainability program coordinator who has been working in the city coordinator's office for the past seven years called Johnston's nomination "defeating, crushing and disappointing" but not surprising.

"This is how our government and leadership have acted for a long time," Muellman said. "We knew this was a very possible outcome."

Muellman who spoke to the Star Tribune on behalf of the group, said Johnston's nomination doesn't change their push to solve problems in the city coordinator's office, but it "may make our job harder to get those demands achieved. Because we don't believe that Heather has the experience and qualifications to lead this work, and to really be a champion."

She also said they were heartened by the mayor's intention to elevate the Division of Race and Equity in his government restructure proposal to become its own department, an effort long in the making. But said the timing of Frey's announcement was "premature" and politically motivated.

"... if creating a department of race equity, would somehow solve all of the demands that we raised, or address any of the continual microaggressions or discrimination that Black staff are facing in the coordinators office. That's just nonsense. It's a farce. It's illogical. There's no connection there," Muellman said.