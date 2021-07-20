Heather Johnston, a former Minneapolis director of management and budget, will take over as interim city coordinator early next month.

Johnston has more than 15 years of leadership and management experience and nearly two decades of working for cities.

Her nomination was approved Monday at an executive committee meeting, days after City Coordinator Mark Ruff announced his decision to resign, citing personal reasons.

Mayor Jacob Frey lauded Johnston for her years of experience working in finance and with different municipalities, saying her background will benefit the city still grappling with a financial crisis because of the economic downturn linked to COVID-19.

"[Johnston] is someone who's a good listener, establishes trust, no ego and just a smart, articulate person who works hard for government," Frey said at the meeting.

In Minneapolis, the city coordinator job is the top nonelected position, a critical role that involves advising elected officials and managing 10 departments, including human resources, communications, emergency management and finance.

The city will start a competitive search for a permanent replacement in the coming weeks.

Faiza Mahamud • 612-673-4203