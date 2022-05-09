Heather Johnston will continue as Minneapolis' city coordinator if City Council approves her nomination in the coming weeks.

Johnston, who has previously held positions in multiple local governments, has been serving as interim city coordinator since August. Mayor Jacob Frey announced Monday that he was nominating her to take the position in the long-term, and to continue on as chief administrative officer if council approves the changes he's pitched to city government.

"Heather Johnston has the proven record of leadership and innovation our city needs," Frey said in a statement. "When you need something done in City Hall, you call Heather."

The city coordinator is one of the highest ranking non-elected positions in City Hall, helping to oversee services in various departments and provide advice to elected officials. In recent years, the salary for the position has ranged from roughly $175,000 to $213,000.

Johnston, in a statement, said she was honored to be nominated and looked forward to working to "advance innovation and equity" in the city.

"We have a lot of challenging work ahead of us to heal from the past two years and to learn from the mistakes we have made," she said. "By working with community and our dedicated employees, we will grow into a stronger city where everyone thrives."

Johnston previously worked as the city's budget director and interim chief financial officer, and held posts in Burnsville, Chanhassen and state and federal agencies.