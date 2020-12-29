Minneapolis city attorneys will begin taking a more active role in police officers' discipline cases, as the city seeks to bolster the chances that its decisions will stick.

"Good peace officers do not want bad officers on the MPD," Chief Medaria Arradondo said during an online news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Ensuring that they have quick, thorough investigations into allegations of misconduct is "vitally, critically important to our residents," he said.

The chief announced the changes alongside Mayor Jacob Frey, City Attorney Jim Rowader and other city officials.

The city, like some others in Minnesota, has seen many officer firings and other discipline overturned by arbitrators. In the months since George Floyd's death, some city officials have pinpointed the arbitration process as an obstacle to reforming the police department.

In recent years, city attorneys have often been brought into disciplinary proceedings late in the process, often after an officer has appealed a disciplinary decision. The city hopes to bring them in earlier.

The lawyers could be brought in to assist with witness interviews, review transcripts and to provide guidance based on standards outlined in state law and the union contract, according to the city.

Some changes will begin in the coming weeks, but Rowader said they hope to have the new arrangement fully up and running by the middle of 2021.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Liz Navratil • 612-673-4994