A two-year battle over Minneapolis police staffing levels came to an end Monday after a judge dismissed the case at the request of the city and eight North Side residents who sued.

"We consider this a victory," said Doug Seaton, president of the Upper Midwest Law Center, which represented the group that sued Mayor Jacob Frey and the City Council in the summer of 2020, alleging that they had allowed police staffing rates to fall too low. Seaton said the residents were buoyed by court rulings that outlined how to interpret the city's minimum staffing requirements for police and pleased with Frey's latest budget proposal, which includes additional funding for recruitment.

The city didn't immediately comment on the dismissal but in court supported the effort to close the case.

Minneapolis' minimum staffing requirements have featured prominently in debates about how city leaders should seek to fulfill a promise to transform public safety in response to George Floyd's murder. While the residents who brought the lawsuit wanted the city to meet those requirements, others have argued they should be eliminated.

Decades ago, amid a debate on crime and safety, Minneapolis voters approved a measure that required the city to fund a minimum number of police officers based on the city's population. Based on the latest census data, the city needs to have 731 officers to meet the requirement. As of mid-September, it had 602, including 37 of whom were on a continuous leave lasting roughly two weeks or longer.

The Police Department experienced an unprecedented wave of resignations and claims for post-traumatic stress disorder in the months after Floyd's killing. Eight North Side residents sued the city in the summer of 2020 arguing they had suffered from an increase in violent crime while the city let its police staffing numbers dwindle.

Throughout a series of court hearings, including arguments before the Minnesota Supreme Court, attorneys debated whether Minneapolis officials had an obligation to employ the minimum number of officers or simply include enough funding for that many positions in the city's budget.

The Supreme Court ruled that City Council members had fulfilled their responsibilities by including funding in the budget, but Frey had an obligation to ensure the minimum number of officers were employed.

Seaton said his clients agreed to dismiss the lawsuit in part because they felt the Supreme Court ruling had provided crucial clarity on how to interpret the staffing requirements outlined in the city charter and in part because they were encouraged by Frey's latest budget proposal.

The mayor's $3.3 billion budget proposal for 2023 and 2024 includes roughly $400 million for the Minneapolis Police Department, with a goal of having 783 officers in 2024. He'll need to negotiate that budget plan with the City Council, a process expected to wrap in December.

"We did not want to have the case hanging on and hanging on, as though it were a threat," Seaton said. "We want to proceed in good faith. The mayor acted in good faith. We wanted to do the same thing."

Still, Seaton left open the possibility they could take additional court action in the future, if they feel officials aren't taking adequate steps to comply with the charter.

The lawsuit was filed by North Side residents Cathy Spann, Aimee Lundberg, Jonathan Lundberg, Julie Oden, Audua Pugh, Georgianna Yantos and Sondra and Don Samuels. Don Samuels, a former City Council member, lost a Congressional primary to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar earlier this fall.

This story is developing and will be updated.