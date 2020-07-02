A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in an industrial area of north Minneapolis, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of N. 21st Avenue and N. 4th Street, police said.
A man was detained for questioning nearby to determine his role, but he’s not considered a suspect, police said.
The victim was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital before dying, said police spokesman John Elder.
Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim, nor have they addressed a possible motive behind the shooting. It is the city’s 28th homicide of the year.
