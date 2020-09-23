Nearly 2,400 unionized Metro Transit employees, including bus drivers, light-rail operators and mechanics, voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to reject a contract offer extended by the transit agency and to authorize a strike if talks continue to stall.

The sticking point appears to be the union’s request for additional hazard pay during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Ryan Timlin, president of the Amalgamated Transit Workers Union Local 1005.

Metro Transit had offered an additional $3 an hour for workers in pandemic hazard pay from March 21 to May 15, he said.

“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” Timlin said. “This is a slap in the face to our members who are essential workers on the front lines. They’re working in high-risk situations.”

In a statement, Metropolitan Council spokeswoman Terri Dresen said, “Metro Transit has provided a reasonable and responsible offer that balances the unprecedented fiscal pressures facing Metro Transit, with the value we place on our employees during this pandemic.”

The council’s $3.6 million one-year contract proposal includes a one-time payout averaging $1,500 per employee, a 5% raise for about a third of the workforce and access to healthcare benefits.

But workers rejected the one-year pact by a 94% margin, said Timlin, who declined to release the exact tally.

Strike authorization doesn’t necessarily mean workers will walk off the job — Timlin hopes the vote will spur additional negotiations. The workers’ current contract expired Aug. 1. The last time the two sides met with a mediator from the state Bureau of Mediation Services was Aug. 27.

“They want a one-year deal, and we want a multiyear deal,” Timlin said.

Three years ago, the union authorized a strike during the Super Bowl, but reached a deal before the event, averting a major disruption.