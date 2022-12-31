Ramsey County is planning to reduce a portion of Dale Street from four lanes to two, with a dedicated left turn lane, with the goal of improving safety.

The redesign will occur between Hwy. 36 and north of Como Avenue in St. Paul and Roseville.

The redesign, which is often called a 4-to-3 lane conversion including the center turn lane, will reduce the frequency and severity of crashes, according to the county. It will also improve pedestrian safety.

County officials will hold an open house from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Como High School Library, 740 Rose Av. W., St. Paul, to share concepts and listen to feedback.

SHANNON PRATHER

South St. Paul

Lawshe Museum grand reopening set for January

The Dakota County Historical Society will hold a party for the reopening of the renovated Lawshe Museum in South St. Paul on Jan. 21.

Closed since November 2021, the museum underwent a number of improvements, including upgrades to better accommodate those with disabilities. Work includes a new layout for front desk and gift shop, a new elevator, and reconfiguring of space to add storage and make maneuverability easier. There will also be new meeting room furniture and upgrades to technology.

County commissioners approved $1.2 million for the improvements.

The grand opening will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the museum, 130 N. 3rd Av., South St. Paul. Admission is free, though donations are encouraged. A silent raffle will help raise money for the Historical Society.

STAFF REPORT

Minneapolis

Former police chief tapped for MPHA board

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria "Rondo" Arradondo is one of four potential new members of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority board of commissioners.

The Minneapolis City Council will consider four appointments, two by the mayor and two by the council itself, to join MPHA's volunteer board, at its Tuesday meeting. Named police chief in 2017, Arradondo retired in January 2022 after some 30 years with the department.

Arradondo is a council appointee to fill the remaining year of a vacated three-year term. The other is Alyssa Erickson, the former director of research and analytics at MPHA; she is nominated for a full three-year term. Appointed by Mayor Jacob Frey are: Jeanne Harris, a housing and urban planner with experience in Los Angeles and the Twin Cities, and Minneapolis Director of Housing Policy and Development Elfric Porte. Both are three-year positions.

The council will also weigh waiving residency requirements for Arradondo and Porte.

Commissioners receive a $55 stipend to attend board meetings.

STAFF REPORT