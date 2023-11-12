A public memorial service for former Minneapolis Police Chief Tony Bouza will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the University of Minnesota's McNamara Alumni Center, 200 SE. Oak St., Minneapolis..

Bouza, a former New York City police commander and an outspoken advocate for police reforms, was appointed chief by Mayor Don Fraser in 1980 and served for eight years. He died June 26 at age 94 after a brief illness.

Speakers at the service will include Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, former Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton and Lawrence W. Sherman, former director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Policing in England.

Also speaking will be Darrel W. Stephens, former executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association and Police Executive Research Forum; Joseph Selvaggio, founder of Project for Pride in Living; and Bouza's sons, Dominick and Anthony.