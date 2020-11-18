1. No. 3 Ohio State 3-0
2. No. 9 Indiana 4-0
3. No. 10 Wisconsin 2-0
4. No. 19 Northwestern 4-0
5. Purdue 2-1
6. Maryland 2-1
7. Iowa 2-2
8. Nebraska 1-2
9. Rutgers 1-3
10. Michigan State 1-3
11. Michigan 1-3
12. Gophers 1-3
13. Illinois 1-3
14. Penn State 0-4
Comment: Wisconsin came back from a two-game layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak on its team and kept rolling, taking down Michigan 49-11 at the Big House. Appears that as long as the Badgers can make it through the rest of the schedule without any more coronavirus interruptions, that Big Ten Championship Game rematch with Ohio State is set. Or it will be Indiana-Northwestern.
