'Megalopolis' flops, 'The Wild Robot' soars at box office

''The Wild Robot,'' Chris Sanders' adaptation of Peter Brown's bestseller, outperformed expectations to launch with $35 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. ''Wild Robot'' was poised to do well after critics raved about the story of a shipwrecked robot who raises an orphan gosling. Audiences agreed, giving the film an A CinemaScore. ''Wild Robot'' is likely set up a long and lucrative run for the Universal Pictures release.