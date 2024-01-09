It's one of the most diverse and promising lineups yet for First Avenue's annual Best New Bands showcase. In a storied tradition that dates back to neighboring 7th St. Entry's New Bands Night in the mid-1980s, club staff pick out their breakout favorites at year's end and bundle them together on a January night well worth bundling up to go see.

Here's the rest of Friday night's lineup alongside our featured artist Laamar.

Barlow

A working Twin Cities stage actor since he starred in the Guthrie's "A Christmas Carol" in the second grade, Nathan Barlow jumped into the music scene in a big way last year with his self-titled debut LP, loaded with smartly sexy and soothingly spiritual R&B and electro-funk. He crafted it with DJ/producer and onetime Lizzo collaborator Bionik, who also plays in Barlow's live band alongside local keys master Eric Mayson.

Sounds like: Anderson .Paak, Jamiroquai

Online: therealbarlow.bandcamp

Ber

Forced home from England by COVID-19 after earning a music degree at the University of Leeds, Bemidji area native Berit Dybing hunkered down and teamed with members of Now, Now and others to craft a batch of ultra-catchy but smart, snarky but sweet love and hate songs for her EP "Halfway," my favorite local release of 2023. "Boys Who Kiss You in Their Car" and "Superspreader" were hits last year on the Current and other outlets.

Sounds like: Olivia Rodrigo, Ben Kweller

Online: ber.os.fan

L.A. Buckner & Big Homie

After making a surprise appearance atop the iTunes jazz chart during the pandemic with his album "Big Homie," this versatile drummer and north Minneapolis music fixture stepped out onstage more last year with his funky ensemble of the same name. They were a big hit opening for Stokley at the Uptown Theater and at their own Dakota show.

Sounds like: Robert Glasper, Prince's NPG

Online: labuckner.com

Clare Doyle

The lone alt-country/Americana entry in this year's BNB lineup, this St. Paul native cut her teeth in New Orleans and returned home during the pandemic with a rich twang and wryly weary sound, as heard on her recent breakout breakup single "The Catch," featuring country guitar ace Dan Lowinger. She's gearing up for an album release in 2024 with other big gigs this month including the Fine Line's Dolly Parton tribute Jan. 19 and the Cactus Blossoms' Jan. 29 Turf Club show.

Sounds like: Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price

Online: linktr.ee/claredoylemusic

Reiki

Named after the Japanese healing methods his mother enlisted in his birth, Chicago-to-Minneapolis transplant Reiki Michael Hall coincidentally or not offered a soothing and empathetic answer to the noise of 2023 on his mellow-cool summer single "Chaos." He also earned big kudos at First Ave's Rock Lottery show/contest over the summer.

Sounds like: Frank Ocean, Khalid

Online: lnk.to/chaosREIKI

She's Green

Singer/guitarist Zofia Smith and her bandmates weren't even close to being born yet when the music term "shoegaze" came to the fore in the 1980s, but they breathed new life into the elegantly noisy music genre last year on their gorgeously melancholy 2022 EP "Wisteria." Bring earplugs and maybe a tissue for their set.

Sounds like: My Bloody Valentine, Beach House

Online: linktr.ee/shes__green