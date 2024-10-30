Meet the chef and coffee guy providing a buzz in downtown St. Paul

A: I wanted to [be a chef]. But I did theater. I trained at the Guthrie. Then I went to L.A. I moved to L.A. on a Thursday, auditioned on a Friday. I got in on a Monday, I did a bunch of indie films. I made a little money. You know when a movie isn’t so great, it goes to video? Yeah [laughs], but I still got paid. Then I realized, after five years, I hated it. Halle Berry’s manager, Vincent [Cirrincione], goes, “I’ll take you on.” But they want me to take these classes. Helen Hunt’s mother, I would wait on her. She said, “Oh, you’re gonna be famous.” I said, “Oh, everyone always says that.” But then I put on my clothes and go home and nothing happens. Everyone had this angle. It was exhausting. And [points to himself] this personality works great in the Midwest. It didn’t really work in Los Angeles.