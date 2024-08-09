Meet the candidates running for St. Cloud City Council

Why are you running? I am running because of my desire to continue to be involved in our city. My experience is an important asset in serving the residents. My constituents have always appreciated my willingness to ask hard questions, challenge the administration and keep a keen eye on how the city spends the taxpayers’ money. The city still has many challenges and I believe I can represent the residents’ concerns and, at the same time, address these challenges in a practical and common sense approach. My most important priority is being accessible to residents and being a voice for them.