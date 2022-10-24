Medtronic plans to spin off two of its businesses — patient monitoring and respiratory interventions — into a separate company to increase focus and investment on its highest performing areas.

With $2.2 billion in revenue, the two businesses represent about 7% of Medtronic's $31.7 billion in annual sales in its latest fiscal year.

Medtronic, operationally based in Fridley, expects the separation to occur within the next 12 to 18 months, pending regulatory and board approval.

"This separation will allow Medtronic to focus our company and our capital on opportunities better aligned with our long-term strategies to accelerate innovation-driven growth, and will position [the new company] to unlock value," said Geoff Martha, CEO of Medtronic, in a prepared statement.

The two businesses employ about 8,000 people globally and comprise a significant portion of Medtronic's respiratory, gastrointestinal and renal division that resides within its medical surgical unit. Medtronic employs more than 95,000 people worldwide.