Cargill is recalling more than 16,000 pounds of ground beef and patties sold through stores in several eastern U.S. states over potential E. coli contamination.

None of the meat was sold in Minnesota or in states west of Ohio, and no illnesses have been reported, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The meat was produced in late April at a Pennsylvania plant, and Cargill launched the recall after finding "previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef," according to a USDA news release. The meat was sold in various plastic-wrapped packages in 1.33-pound or 2.25-pound sizes with lot codes 117 or 118 and establishment code EST 86P.

Minnetonka-based Cargill is one of the nation's largest beef producers and supplies grocers and restaurants with billions of pounds of meat annually.

E. coli is a potentially life-threatening foodborne pathogen that can cause severe stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea and is especially problematic for young children and older adults.

To reduce the risk of infection, the USDA says to "only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature."

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Cargill Meat Solutions at 1-844-419-1574.