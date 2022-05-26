Medtronic and DaVita Inc. are teaming up to create a new, independent company focused on kidney care. The new company will be equally owned between the two and led by an independent management team.

According to a joint statement from Medtronic and DaVita, the company will focus on

"developing a broad suite of novel kidney care products and solutions, including future home-based products, to make different dialysis treatments more accessible to patients."

Ven Manda, currently president of Medtronic's renal care solutions business, will become the new company's CEO. Manda has worked for the medtech giant for more than 23 years.

DaVita, an outpatient dialysis operator, is based in Denver.

The deal is expected to close in 2023 with a new name still under consideration.

The announcement piggybacked off Medtronic's fourth quarter and full year earnings report. The company, which has its operational headquarters in Fridley, delivered earnings-per-share of $1.52, missing Wall Street expectations of $1.56.

The company's stock was down 3.4% in pre-market trading on Wednesday morning.

Market uncertainty has been a challenge in recent years for medical technology firms. The pandemic delayed many elective surgeries, which cut into sales. The rebound has happened in fits and starts, closely mirroring the waves of the pandemic recovery.

Medtronic's revenue for the fourth quarter was down 1% to $8.1 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

"Global supply chain and COVID-19 controls in China created acute impacts to our results in the fourth quarter. We understand the root causes, we're addressing them, and we expect them to resolve over the near-term," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic's CEO, in a statement.

For its full fiscal year of 2022, ended April 30, Medtronic saw sales of $31.7 billion, up 5% from the previous year.

DaVita reported revenue of $11.6 billion for 2021.