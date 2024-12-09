Medcalf: Meet Carl Johnson, a St. Paul pastor helping to feed his neighborhood

“I love this motif of the table,” he said. “It’s everywhere, like it doesn’t matter, if you’re in Africa, if you’re in Europe, if you’re in Tahiti. The church has a table. And in Africa, there is this thing that they do in West Africa, where if there are problems, they take the warring tribes and make them eat a meal with each other and they call it the table of reconciliation. And I had a thought. What if that was part of our church, that we get people to sit down at tables and be real with each other again? You cry, you laugh. We’re our own personal family.”