A northwestern Minnesota teenager is being honored posthumously with a prestigious national heroism award for rescuing her younger relatives from the turbulent waters at the bottom of a dam last summer.

The Bagley area family of 18-year-old Raina Lynn Neeland will receive one of just six Citizen Honor Awards from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the same organization that bestows the nation's highest military decoration for bravery.

On Aug. 17, Neeland and seven children — both siblings and cousins — were going over the off-limits Clearwater Dam in Sinclair Township and into the river but got caught up in the roiling waters and could not free themselves.

Neeland pulled some of the youngsters, the youngest 6 years old, to safety before she went under where water from Clearwater Lake flows over the 14-foot-high dam into a river with the same name.

Bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Neeland, who also was unresponsive. Witnesses estimated that she had been in the water for roughly 10 minutes.

"I am very proud of her," said Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, whose agency was part of the emergency response to the scene about 30 miles northwest of Bemidji. "I was kind of shocked that she got that high of honor."

Each year, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society conducts a nationwide search to select individuals in four categories and one organization to receive their Citizen Honors Awards. For 2021, Neeland is one of five people and one organization being honored from the 75 who were nominated. Her nomination was submitted anonymously, a society spokeswoman said Friday.

The teen is one of two being recognized within a specific Citizen Honor Awards category, Single Act of Heroism, which the society gives to Americans "who accomplish extraordinary feats of heroism by risking their lives for the benefit of others in a dire situation."

She and the others selected in Boston on Sept. 10 at a dinner at the Seaport Hotel, which is the site for the annual Congressional Medal of Honor Convention from Sept. 7-11.

A presenter will clasp the medal around each living honorees' neck. Awards given posthumously will be framed for presentation.

The coronavirus pandemic shelved last year's convention, so those who would have been honored then are being included this time around. That includes Cody Runyon, of Rochester, Minn. In June 2018 at age 13, Cody teamed up with a woman and pulled a 12-year-old fellow swimmer from the bottom of an apartment pool after the younger boy sank and become unresponsive.

The society pays for all of the travel and related expenses to the festivities for all the recipients or their representatives, the spokeswoman said. Neeland will be represented by her grandmother, and Cody will be attending with his family.

At the dam where Neeland died, the water level was considerably higher that summer day due to the large amount of rain.

Sheriff Halverson said "there's been no physical progress" in blocking people from reaching the water in the dam, which is owned by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). He said officials have balked at putting up a chain-link fence because of aesthetic concerns.

A meeting is scheduled with DNR officials and owners of private land, where there is a parking lot that dam visitors use. The hope, the sheriff said, is to find a way "to keep people from parking up there."

