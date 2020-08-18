An 18-year-old woman rescued children from treacherous river waters near a dam in northwestern Minnesota only to lose her own life after being pulled under, authorities in Clearwater County said Tuesday.

The teen's heroics occurred Monday afternoon near the Clearwater Dam in Sinclair Township, where water from Clearwater Lake flows over the dam into a river with the same name, according to the Sheriff's Office.

That's where the teen and about seven children related to her were going over the off-limits dam and into the river but got caught up in the turbulent water and could not free themselves, the Sheriff's Office said.

"They use it as a big waterslide," Sheriff Darin Halverson said Tuesday. "Kids like to do that. ... They use tubes or whatever. Lots of times they go over on their own."

The 18-year-old had pulled some of the youngsters to safety before she went under the water.

"We probably would have had multiple fatalities," said Halverson, who added that the group ranged in age from 4 to 18. "The water is just churning under the dam. ... She did her part and saved who she could."

Bystanders freed an unresponsive 8-year-old girl from the water and were able to resuscitate her.

Meanwhile, other bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the 18-year-old, who also was unresponsive. Witnesses estimated that she had been in the water for roughly 10 minutes.

An air ambulance arrived, but medics were unable to revive the young woman.

Halverson said he expects to release the 18-year-old's identity later Tuesday.

The water level at the dam was considerably higher due to the large amount of rain recently.